NYSC director arrested over alleged Rs. 5.1 Million loss

November 4, 2026 - 5:29 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) arrested a director of the National Youth Services Council (NYSC) today (November 4, 2026) over allegations of causing a Rs. 5.1 million loss to the government.

The suspect, identified as Arumakutti Manula Chamal Perera, is the Director responsible for Administration and Human Resource Management at the National Youth Services Council. He was arrested by CIABOC investigators at around 2:35 PM.

According to the allegations, Perera prepared sublease agreements that falsely presented a plot of land in Samapura village in the Ampara District, along with a building on the property, as state-owned property.

He allegedly arranged to lease the property on behalf of the National Youth Services Council and unlawfully paid Rs. 3.8 million from Council funds to a third party for the lease.

He is also accused of arranging an improper payment of Rs. 1.3 million from Council funds for repairs to the building without obtaining formal approval from the Council’s Board of Directors.

The two payments are alleged to have caused a total loss of Rs. 5.1 million to the government.

The suspect is due to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.