Sri Lanka Navy seizes over 189 kg of drugs worth Rs. 4.2 billion

November 5, 2026 - 8:57 am Posted by Onlanka News on

The Sri Lanka Navy has confirmed the seizure of more than 189 kilograms of Ice (crystal methamphetamine) and heroin worth Rs. 4.2 billion from a multi-day fishing vessel intercepted in the deep seas south of Sri Lanka.

According to the Navy, the seized drugs included 132 kilograms and 26 grams of Ice and 57 kilograms and 220 grams of heroin.

The vessel was brought to Dikkowita Fisheries Harbour this morning (November 5, 2026), where the drugs were found carefully concealed inside sacks.

The local multi-day fishing vessel was taken into Navy custody yesterday (November 4, 2026) during a joint operation conducted by the Navy and intelligence agencies.

Five fishermen aboard the vessel were arrested during the operation. The suspects are residents of the Devinuwara area.

Police suspect that the drugs were sent to Sri Lanka by a person known as “Dehibale Malli.”

Deputy Minister of Defence Aruna Jayasekara, the Commander of the Navy and the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Police Narcotics Bureau also visited Dikkowita Fisheries Harbour this morning to inspect the seized drugs.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Minister Jayasekara said the government would take every possible measure to eliminate drugs from the country.

He expressed special appreciation to the Navy for its efforts and said the activities of drug traffickers had already been identified. He added that the Police and the Tri-Forces had been assigned responsibility for taking the necessary action against them.

The Deputy Minister said the Navy alone had seized drugs worth Rs. 75 billion in 2025, while drugs worth more than Rs. 109 billion had been seized by the Navy under the “Ratama Ekata” (“A Nation United”) programme.

He further revealed that naval operations carried out so far in 2026 had resulted in the seizure of drugs worth Rs. 69 billion.

Meanwhile, Jayasekara said 314,200 individuals had been arrested in connection with drug-related operations, including 1,050 key members of drug trafficking networks.

He added that the Navy had taken 63 vessels involved in drug trafficking into custody, including 11 multi-day fishing vessels, and arrested 353 individuals in connection with these operations.

The Deputy Minister emphasised that the government’s main objective was to disrupt the supply of illegal drugs.

He stressed that drug traffickers would not be able to escape government action and that the country’s future would be determined by its people, not by drug traffickers.

He also urged the public to provide information about drug trafficking through the 1818 anti-drug hotline.

UPDATE – 11:15 PM:

The Sri Lanka Navy has confirmed that the seized drugs total 189 kilograms and 246 grams, with an estimated street value of Rs. 4.2 billion.

The article has been updated with the latest details.