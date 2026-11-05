Sri Lanka postpones mandatory TIN Certificate requirement until April 2027

November 5, 2026 - 1:19 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) has postponed the mandatory submission of Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) Certificates for eight types of transactions in Sri Lanka until April 1, 2027.

The requirement was originally scheduled to take effect on November 1, 2026, but has been deferred following a significant increase in public demand for TIN Certificates.

According to the IRD, the decision was taken with the approval of the Ministry of Finance due to growing demand for the certificates, not only from individuals involved in the specified transactions but also from the general public.

Under the Inland Revenue (Amendment) Act, No. 11 of 2026, the requirement applies to eight types of transactions, including opening bank accounts, applying for credit cards, registering motor vehicles, renewing vehicle revenue licences, registering land or land titles, registering businesses and obtaining approval for building plans.

It also applies to transfers of shares in companies incorporated in Sri Lanka, with both the person transferring the shares and the person receiving them required to submit valid TIN Certificates.

During the extended period, the IRD plans to introduce alternative and more convenient methods for individuals who have already registered for a TIN to obtain their certificates.

Meanwhile, individuals who have not yet obtained a TIN have been encouraged to register through the IRD’s online e-Services platform.

The IRD has also reminded the public that obtaining a TIN is mandatory for Sri Lankan residents aged 18 and above.

The department emphasised that the mandatory TIN Certificate submission requirement has only been postponed, not cancelled, and will come into effect on April 1, 2027.