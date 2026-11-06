Sri Lanka Freedom Party no longer a recognised political party

November 6, 2026 - 3:10 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has informed the factions of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) that the party cannot currently be considered an officially recognised political party.

The Commission has instructed the party to submit a fresh application for registration as a recognised political party after fulfilling the necessary requirements, including holding internal party elections.

The decision was communicated during a discussion held by the Election Commission with representatives of several factions of the SLFP.

Those who attended the meeting reportedly included Dayasiri Jayasekara, Nimal Siripala de Silva, Lasantha Alagiyawanna and Duminda Dissanayake.

Due to ongoing internal disputes within the SLFP, the party is currently unable to submit nominations for elections.

Speaking after the discussion, Member of Parliament Dayasiri Jayasekara emphasised that the SLFP must first hold internal elections and appoint its office-bearers before proceeding with further party activities.