Former Lanka Phosphate supplies officer arrested over US$5,830 loss

November 7, 2026 - 5:58 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

A former supplies officer of Lanka Phosphate Limited was arrested on November 6, 2026, over alleged corruption involving a US$5,830 loss during the import of machinery spare parts in 2017.

The suspect, Ratnayake Mudiyanselage Madduma Bandara, was arrested at around 11:30 a.m. by investigating officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The allegations relate to the company’s import of spare parts for a TGM 160 mill machine.

The suspect is due to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.