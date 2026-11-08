President calls for unity, compassion and justice in Deepavali message

November 8, 2026 - 8:05 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has called for kindness, coexistence and justice while reaffirming his commitment to building a nation that respects all religious and cultural identities and treats everyone equally.

In his Deepavali message today (November 8, 2026), the President said the festival is not only about lighting oil lamps but also about spreading love, compassion, brotherhood and humanity.

He also expressed hope that the Deepavali celebrations would further strengthen Sri Lanka’s journey towards becoming an Island of Peace and Humanity, with greater economic and social progress.

The President’s full Deepavali message is as follows:

It is with great pleasure that I extend my warm greetings on the occasion of Deepavali, one of the most sacred religious festivals of the Hindu community, which symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

Commemorating the victory of Lord Krishna, over the demon Narakasura, Hindus engage in religious observances with the hope that, just as righteousness triumphed over unrighteousness, darkness will be dispelled from every heart and the light of goodness will prevail.

The true meaning of Deepavali extends beyond illuminating homes with the light of oil lamps. It lies in kindling the light of love, compassion, brotherhood and humanity in the hearts of people. Deepavali therefore provides a valuable opportunity to renew our resolve to build a better, more just and compassionate society by choosing kindness over hatred, coexistence over division, and justice over injustice.

We remain firmly committed to the great responsibility of transforming every sphere of society, the economy and politics, and building a nation that respects all religious and cultural identities and treats everyone with equality and dignity.

I hope that the path we are collectively pursuing towards building Sri Lanka as an Island of Peace and Humanity, which grows stronger economically and socially and stands with dignity before the world, will be further illuminated by the lamps lit this Deepavali.

I extend my heartfelt wishes to all Hindu devotees in Sri Lanka and across the world for a peaceful, joyful and prosperous Deepavali.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake

President

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

08 November 2026