Development officers in Sri Lanka launch sick leave strike

November 9, 2026 - 8:30 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Development officers across Sri Lanka are scheduled to report sick today (November 9) as part of a trade union action over several demands, which could disrupt internal operations at many government institutions.

Attorney-at-Law Anuradha Seneviratne, General Secretary of the All Ceylon Development Officers’ Union (ACDOU), said development officers handle a large share of internal work at government institutions, and their absence could affect daily operations.

He explained that development officers carry out important duties at ministries, departments, provincial councils, accounts divisions, land divisions, offices of the Department for Registration of Persons and offices of the Department of Immigration and Emigration.

Seneviratne said the trade union action has been organised by an alliance of 12 trade unions, including unions representing all nine provincial councils, including the Northern and Eastern provinces, as well as several unions representing the central government.

He said discussions are currently underway to bring their demands to the attention of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the Prime Minister and relevant ministers.

The unions also hope to hold further discussions with the Minister of Public Administration and the Minister of Rural Development to find solutions to their demands.

However, Seneviratne warned that the unions are prepared to take stronger trade union action if the authorities fail to give them a fair opportunity to discuss their concerns.

“If we are not given a fair opportunity to hold these discussions, we are prepared to take stronger trade union action in the future. We are already making the necessary preparations,” he said.