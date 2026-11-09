Inmate dies after deer attack at Weerawila Open Prison Camp

November 9, 2026 - 8:12 am Posted by Onlanka News on

A 30-year-old inmate undergoing rehabilitation at the Weerawila Open Prison Camp has died after being attacked by a deer while cleaning the camp grounds on Sunday (November 8, 2026).

According to Police, the incident occurred on Sunday evening when the inmate was carrying out cleaning work within the camp grounds.

A deer roaming freely within the premises reportedly gored the inmate, causing injuries. He was admitted to Debarawewa Hospital for treatment but later died.

The deceased has been identified as a 30-year-old resident of Warapalana.

His body has been placed in the mortuary at Debarawewa Hospital, and a post-mortem examination is scheduled to be conducted today (November 9).

Weerawila Police have launched further investigations into the incident following a complaint received by the police station.