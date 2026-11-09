60 blocked drainage locations identified in Colombo

November 9, 2026 - 10:59 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Authorities have identified 60 locations with blocked drainage in Colombo and launched a joint programme to control flash floods caused by heavy rain.

The Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development said the programme involves several government institutions and covers five electoral divisions within the Colombo Municipal Council area.

Work is currently underway to clear blockages at the following heavily affected locations:

Kirimandala Mawatha in Narahenpita

Haig Road in Bambalapitiya

Collingwood Place and Perakum Road in Wellawatte

The Cooray municipal housing scheme premises

Stafford Road in Kirulapone and the Kirulapone Canal running parallel to it

Heen Ela near Baseline Road

Arama Road in Dematagoda

The New Bazaar area in Central Colombo

De Mel Watta and Paradise Road

The programme is being carried out with the participation of officials from the Sri Lanka Army, Colombo Municipal Council, Sri Lanka Land Development Corporation, Urban Development Authority and Road Development Authority, among other government institutions.