60 blocked drainage locations identified in Colombo
Authorities have identified 60 locations with blocked drainage in Colombo and launched a joint programme to control flash floods caused by heavy rain.
The Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development said the programme involves several government institutions and covers five electoral divisions within the Colombo Municipal Council area.
Work is currently underway to clear blockages at the following heavily affected locations:
- Kirimandala Mawatha in Narahenpita
- Haig Road in Bambalapitiya
- Collingwood Place and Perakum Road in Wellawatte
- The Cooray municipal housing scheme premises
- Stafford Road in Kirulapone and the Kirulapone Canal running parallel to it
- Heen Ela near Baseline Road
- Arama Road in Dematagoda
- The New Bazaar area in Central Colombo
- De Mel Watta and Paradise Road
The programme is being carried out with the participation of officials from the Sri Lanka Army, Colombo Municipal Council, Sri Lanka Land Development Corporation, Urban Development Authority and Road Development Authority, among other government institutions.