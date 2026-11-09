Sri Lanka to remove Excise offences from Organised Crimes Bill

November 9, 2026 - 11:51 am Posted by Onlanka News on

The Attorney General has informed the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka that the Government plans to remove all offences relating to the Excise Ordinance from the proposed Prevention of Organised Crimes Bill and amend provisions relating to copyright.

Solicitor General and President’s Counsel Viraj Dayaratne, appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, made these submissions when 26 petitions challenging the constitutionality of certain provisions of the Bill were taken up for hearing today (November 9, 2026).

He informed the Court that provisions relating to copyright offences under the Intellectual Property Act would be amended, while all provisions concerning offences under the Excise Ordinance would be completely removed.

The Solicitor General also stated that further amendments were planned to provisions relating to the detention of arrested persons, the issuance of detention orders and the Bail Act.

He said discussions would be held with policymakers regarding these matters.

Dayaratne informed the Court that the proposed amendments had been decided following discussions with policymakers and were expected to be introduced during the committee stage in Parliament.

He also submitted copies of the proposed amendments to the Supreme Court and the lawyers representing the petitioners, while apologising for being unable to provide them earlier.

Following this, President’s Counsel Romesh de Silva requested that the proceedings be adjourned for one hour to allow the petitioners’ lawyers sufficient time to examine the proposed amendments.

The Solicitor General stated that he had no objection to the request.

Accordingly, the Supreme Court adjourned proceedings for one hour to allow the lawyers representing the petitioners to study the amendments.

The petitions were taken up before a three-member Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena and Justices Achala Wengappuli and Sampath Abayakoon.