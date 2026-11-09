Sri Lanka to remove tattoo provisions and cut detention period in organised crime bill

November 9, 2026 - 4:26 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

The Attorney General has informed the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka that provisions relating to tattoos and identifying marks will be removed from the proposed Prevention of Organised Crimes Bill, while the detention period for suspects will be reduced from 72 hours to 48 hours.

The Attorney General has also decided to remove a provision requiring permission from the relevant court before publishing any information relating to a case involving a serious crime.

Solicitor General and President’s Counsel Viraj Dayaratne, appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, informed the Supreme Court of these decisions when 26 petitions challenging the constitutionality of certain provisions of the proposed Bill were taken up for hearing today (November 9, 2026).

Earlier during the hearing, the Solicitor General informed the Court that the Government had also decided to completely remove all provisions relating to offences under the Excise Ordinance and amend provisions concerning copyright offences under the Intellectual Property Act.

He further stated that amendments were being considered regarding the detention of arrested persons, the issuance of detention orders and provisions relating to the Bail Act.

Dayaratne said discussions would be held with policymakers regarding these matters.

He explained that the proposed amendments had been decided following discussions with policymakers and were expected to be introduced during the committee stage in Parliament.

The Solicitor General also submitted copies of the proposed amendments to the Supreme Court and the lawyers representing the petitioners, while apologising for being unable to provide them earlier.

Following this, President’s Counsel Romesh de Silva requested that the proceedings be adjourned for one hour to allow the lawyers representing the petitioners sufficient time to examine the proposed amendments.

The Solicitor General raised no objection to the request, and the Supreme Court accordingly adjourned proceedings for one hour.

The petitions were heard before a three-member Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena and Justices Achala Wengappuli and Sampath Abayakoon.