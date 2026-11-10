Sri Lanka to upgrade National Colleges of Education to university level

November 10, 2026 - 8:33 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya says Sri Lanka’s National Colleges of Education will be developed into high-standard teacher education centres by updating their curricula and improving infrastructure.

The Prime Minister, who is also the Minister of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education, made these remarks at a ceremony held on November 9, 2026, at the Ministry premises in Isurupaya, where 246 newly recruited teacher educators officially joined the public service.

The new officers were recruited following an examination held in 2020 under a gazette notification issued in 2019. However, the recruitment process was suspended due to the health and economic crises in the country and resumed in 2024.

Those who successfully completed the subsequent qualification assessments, practical tests and interviews were officially appointed to the public service on November 9.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Amarasuriya said that alongside revising school curricula to meet modern needs, the government would improve the curricula and infrastructure of National Colleges of Education to bring them to the highest standards.

She said work had already begun to develop a new generation of teachers with progressive attitudes, professional skills and well-developed personalities.

The Prime Minister explained that the move from traditional teacher-centred teaching to student-centred learning might appear to reduce the teacher’s role. However, she stressed that teachers would have even greater responsibilities under the new approach.

She said teachers should not be limited to providing knowledge and information but should also have leadership qualities, the ability to guide teams and the skills needed to identify and develop the full potential and talents of every child.

The Prime Minister further stated that the historic transformation expected in Sri Lanka’s education system could not be achieved by the government or a few officials alone.

She emphasised that education concerns the rights of the people, parents and children, making the unity and commitment of everyone essential for successful reforms.

Referring to the hopes of Sri Lankan parents, she said they send their children to school from Grade One with great expectations despite facing various challenges.

She stressed that the education system must be modernised to meet the needs of today’s world while protecting the right to free education and the public trust built through the efforts of C. W. W. Kannangara.

Describing the education system as one of Sri Lanka’s most valuable assets preserved over the years, the Prime Minister said it did not belong to any particular government or administration.

Instead, she said, it represented the hopes and dreams of the people, and teacher educators had a major responsibility to help turn those dreams into reality.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Education and Higher Education Dr. Madhura Senevirathna, addressing the ceremony, announced that the existing diploma programme offered by National Colleges of Education would first be upgraded to a higher diploma and later to a Bachelor of Education Honours degree.

He said this would fulfil a policy promise made before the government came to power to provide trainee teachers with degree qualifications.

The Deputy Minister pointed out that the newly recruited officers were joining the education sector during a transitional period in which National Colleges of Education would be transformed into universities.

Although the transition would bring a unique set of challenges, he described it as a positive experience for those entering the education system.

He further stressed the need to change the college environment and curricula in line with global developments in educational attitudes and approaches.

He said these changes should help produce teachers who conduct research, think critically and meet standards comparable to those of universities.

Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education Nalaka Kaluwewe and other ministry officials also attended the ceremony.