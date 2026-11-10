Neville Fernando Memorial Air Force Hospital reopens in Malabe

November 10, 2026 - 10:33 am Posted by Onlanka News on

The Dr. Neville Fernando Memorial Air Force Hospital in Malabe, managed by Sky Care Hospital Management Ltd., was officially reopened on November 9, 2026, under the patronage of Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

The reopening ceremony was held at the hospital premises, with Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) and Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) attending as Guests of Honour.

The operational management of the Dr. Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital was handed over to the Sri Lanka Air Force following a Cabinet decision taken in February 2026.

During the ceremony, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa unveiled a commemorative plaque to mark the official reopening of the hospital.

Following the unveiling, the Minister, accompanied by the Deputy Minister of Defence and the Defence Secretary, toured the hospital premises and inspected its medical facilities and infrastructure.

The ceremony was also attended by Marshal of the Sri Lanka Air Force Roshan Goonetileke, Member of Parliament Asitha Niroshana, the Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force, senior officials from the Ministries of Defence, Health and Mass Media, senior Air Force officers, Mrs. Neville Fernando and members of the hospital staff.

