Former Water Board Chairman Nishantha Ranatunga arrested

November 10, 2026 - 1:50 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Nishantha Ranatunga, former Chairman of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB), was arrested today (November 10) over allegations of corruption that caused a loss of approximately Rs. 14.8 million to the government.

He was arrested at around 1:30 PM by investigation officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

According to CIABOC, Ranatunga is alleged to have arranged for two security officers from a private company to provide security at his personal residence while serving as Chairman of the NWSDB, despite having no legal entitlement to such services.

He allegedly arranged for approximately Rs. 5.8 million from NWSDB funds to be paid to the private company for these security services.

In addition, Ranatunga is accused of employing two drivers for his personal use without any legal entitlement and arranging for approximately Rs. 9 million to be paid for their services using contract funds allocated to water supply projects carried out by the Board.

CIABOC alleges that these actions resulted in a total loss of approximately Rs. 14.8 million to the government while providing Ranatunga with an improper personal benefit, amounting to the alleged offence of corruption.

The arrested former Chairman is due to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

Last updated at 03:12 PM.