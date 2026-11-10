Sri Lanka promotes investment opportunities and Expo 2027 at CHOGM 2026

November 10, 2026 - 6:18 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka promoted new investment opportunities and invited Commonwealth countries to participate in Sri Lanka Expo 2027 during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM 2026) held in Antigua and Barbuda.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya led the Sri Lankan delegation to the 28th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, held from November 1 to 4, 2026, in St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, under the theme “Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth”.

The summit brought together Heads of State and Government from the Commonwealth’s 56 member countries to discuss cooperation in trade, investment, digital transformation, climate resilience and youth empowerment.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Sri Lanka used the summit to strengthen diplomatic relations, promote economic cooperation and explore new development opportunities with Commonwealth partners.

The Prime Minister participated in the opening ceremony and Executive Sessions on November 3, followed by the Commonwealth Heads and Business Leaders Breakfast Meeting and the Leaders’ Retreat on November 4.

On November 2, she addressed the Commonwealth Women’s Forum, the Global Summit for Eye Health and the Commonwealth Leaders and CEOs’ Summit of the Commonwealth Business Forum.

Addressing the Commonwealth Women’s Forum, held under the theme “Advancing Gender Equality: Investment in a Prosperous and Resilient Commonwealth”, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of women’s leadership in building stronger societies and achieving sustainable development.

She stressed the need to ensure that women have meaningful opportunities to participate in economic, social and political decision-making.

At the Global Summit for Eye Health, Dr. Amarasuriya highlighted Sri Lanka’s commitment to providing universal healthcare and ensuring equal access to eye care services.

She referred to public healthcare programmes, including vision screening for schoolchildren and the provision of spectacles to university students in need through the President’s Fund.

During the Commonwealth Leaders and CEOs’ Summit, the Prime Minister presented Sri Lanka’s investment potential and introduced two projects supported by the Commonwealth Climate Finance Access Hub.

These were the Climate Resilient Agro-Ecosystems (CRAES) Project and the GreenPort Cornerstone: Green Hydrogen-Powered Zero-Emission Port Logistics Project.

She invited Commonwealth business leaders and potential investors to explore these projects and consider opportunities for investment and cooperation.

During the Executive Sessions on November 3, the Prime Minister joined other Commonwealth leaders in discussions on increasing trade and investment among member countries, securing climate finance, promoting sustainable development and creating more opportunities for young people.

She emphasised the importance of stronger economic cooperation, investment partnerships and knowledge-sharing, particularly to help small and developing countries overcome their development challenges.

Bilateral discussions and Sri Lanka Expo 2027

On the sidelines of the summit, the Prime Minister held several bilateral meetings with Commonwealth leaders and senior representatives to strengthen Sri Lanka’s relations with their countries, particularly in trade, investment and economic cooperation.

She met President of Rwanda Paul Kagame, Prime Minister of Jamaica Dr. Andrew Holness, Vice President of Maldives Hussain Mohamed Latheef, Deputy President of Kenya Prof. Kithure Kindiki and Uganda’s Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Norbert Mao.

She also held discussions with Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, Prime Minister of Mauritius Navin Ramgoolam, Prime Minister of Namibia Dr. Tjitunga Elijah Ngurare, and Seychelles’ Principal Minister and Minister of Fisheries, Agriculture and Blue Economy Wallace Cosgrow.

Other meetings included discussions with Tanzania’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, and Bangladesh’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Humaiun Kobir.

A major focus of these meetings was to encourage international participation in Sri Lanka Expo 2027, scheduled to take place in Colombo in January 2027.

The Prime Minister invited the leaders to encourage business delegations from their countries to attend the exhibition and explore opportunities for trade, investment and commercial partnerships with Sri Lanka.

She also held discussions with Lord Marland, Chairman of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC), and Niccolo de Masi, Chairman and CEO of IonQ, a global quantum computing hardware and software company.

These discussions focused on expanding Sri Lanka’s economic, technological and business partnerships.

Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting

Ahead of the Leaders’ Summit, the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting (Pre-CHOGM CFAMM) was held on November 2 to prepare the agenda for discussions among Commonwealth leaders.

Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Aruni Ranaraja, represented Sri Lanka as Head of Delegation.

She called for the Commonwealth to adopt a more action-oriented approach, with greater attention to strengthening trade, investment and economic partnerships among member countries.

She also highlighted the need to remove barriers to market access and expand cooperation in renewable energy, digital infrastructure, technological innovation and knowledge-sharing.

Major outcomes of CHOGM 2026

The summit concluded with the adoption of the CHOGM Communiqué, in which Commonwealth leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening trade and investment, removing trade barriers and building stronger supply chains.

The leaders also agreed on the importance of accelerating sustainable economic growth, increasing climate finance, improving climate resilience, advancing digital transformation and innovation, and empowering women and young people.

The Communiqué also addressed reparatory justice through structured dialogue and reaffirmed the importance of democracy, good governance, human rights and international cooperation.

One of the major outcomes was the ambitious goal of doubling trade among Commonwealth countries to US$2 trillion by 2030.

Leaders also welcomed the mobilisation of more than US$500 million in new partnerships and funding to support renewable energy, youth skills development, trade expansion and climate resilience.

Another important development was the official launch of the Commonwealth Trade Portal, designed to help businesses access international markets and investment opportunities, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises.

Meanwhile, the Global Summit for Eye Health secured US$1.3 billion in commitments from governments to strengthen eye healthcare systems, improve access to eye care services and address avoidable blindness.

The Foreign Ministry said Sri Lanka’s participation in CHOGM 2026 demonstrated the country’s continued commitment to the Commonwealth as a platform for international cooperation, dialogue and shared development goals.

It also provided opportunities to strengthen diplomatic relationships, explore new economic partnerships and promote Sri Lanka’s investment potential ahead of Sri Lanka Expo 2027.

Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Aruni Ranaraja, Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Nimal Senadheera, Director General for Europe and North America Dilani Weerakoon, Ministry Director Hiruni Rajapakse and Senior Assistant Secretary (International Relations) at the Prime Minister’s Office Piyumee Bandara accompanied the Prime Minister during the discussions.