President reviews final 2027 Budget ahead of Parliament presentation

November 11, 2026 - 3:15 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake reviewed the final 2027 Budget proposals, which include Rs. 2,000 billion in capital allocations, at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo today (November 11, 2026).

The President is scheduled to present the 2027 Budget to Parliament tomorrow (November 12) afternoon in his capacity as Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, was also present during the review of the final Budget document.

According to the President’s Office, the government has achieved significant progress in several key sectors of the economy despite facing domestic and external challenges, including the Ditwah disaster and the Middle East crisis.

It said this progress was achieved through sound economic management and strict fiscal discipline.

The 2027 Budget aims to move Sri Lanka beyond economic stabilisation towards economic expansion and major development reforms.

The Budget includes Rs. 2 trillion in capital allocations to support the government’s plans for economic growth and transformative development.

Meanwhile, Parliament is scheduled to meet at 1:30 PM tomorrow (November 12), when President Dissanayake will deliver the Budget Speech as the Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill for 2027.

According to a statement issued by Parliament, the Budget Debate will be held over 26 days, from November 13 to December 14, 2026.

The Appropriation Bill for 2027 was presented to Parliament for its First Reading on October 7, 2026.

The Second Reading Debate will take place over seven days, from November 13 to November 20, with the vote on the Second Reading scheduled for 6:00 PM on November 20.

The Committee Stage Debate will then be held over 19 days, from November 21 to December 14, including four Saturdays.

The vote on the Third Reading of the Appropriation Bill is scheduled for 6:00 PM on December 14, 2026.

During the Budget Debate period, Parliament will allocate time from 9:30 AM to 10:00 AM each day for parliamentary business under Standing Orders 22(1) to 22(6).

From 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM, five Questions for Oral Answers will be taken up, while the period from 10:30 AM to 11:00 AM will be reserved for one Question under Standing Order 27(2).

The Budget Debate will take place daily from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

On all debate days except November 20 and December 14, when voting is scheduled, an additional 30 minutes from 6:00 PM to 6:30 PM will be allocated for debate on Motions at the Adjournment Time.