Sri Lanka to introduce entrepreneurship and financial literacy from Grade 6 in 2027

November 11, 2026 - 11:39 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka will introduce entrepreneurship and financial literacy into the Grade 6 school curriculum from 2027, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya announced on Tuesday (November 10, 2026).

The Prime Minister, who is also the Minister of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education, said the move is part of a broad national programme aimed at strengthening the economy, encouraging public participation in a production-based economy and protecting young people from financial fraud.

She made these remarks at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education premises at Isurupaya.

The event was organised to recognise the winners of the All-Island Commerce Quiz and Entrepreneurship Skills Competition and launch activity-based learning centres for commerce education.

The competition was held for the first time under the leadership of the Ministry, and the winning students received awards and certificates under the patronage of the Prime Minister.

A programme to establish regional learning centres was also launched to make commerce education more practical and activity-based.

Under this programme, 100 learning centres are planned to be established across Sri Lanka in three phases between 2026 and 2028. The first phase will see 25 centres covering all 25 districts, which are scheduled to open by the end of 2026.

Several collections of basic supplementary learning resources for commerce subjects and a set of modules incorporating new teaching and learning methods were also launched during the event.

Speaking further, Prime Minister Amarasuriya said that introducing commerce education as a broad life skill from Grade 6 would help improve financial literacy among the public.

She pointed out that commerce education had previously been limited to students studying the subject at the Ordinary Level or in the Advanced Level commerce stream.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of improving financial literacy nationwide to protect people from financial fraud.

She also explained that the government’s intention was not to turn everyone into businesspeople, but to encourage more citizens to actively participate in the country’s economic activities, which she said was essential for building a stronger production-based economy.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister said the government hoped to develop entrepreneurs who are guided by values, care for the environment and demonstrate humane qualities and social responsibility, rather than focusing only on making profits.

Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education Nalaka Kaluwewe, ministry officials, school principals, teachers and students attended the ceremony.