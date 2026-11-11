Former Kotte Municipal Council worker sentenced to three years in prison for bribery

November 11, 2026 - 4:21 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

A former field labourer at the Kotte Municipal Council has been sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment for soliciting and accepting a bribe of Rs. 10,000 while serving as a public employee.

The accused, Ruwan Kumara Weliwita Gamage, had been charged before Colombo High Court No. 11 in connection with the bribery offence.

High Court Judge Rashantha Godawela sentenced him to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000.

The court also ordered that he serve an additional six months of simple imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine.

In addition, the court ordered the accused to pay a penalty of Rs. 10,000 under Section 26 of the Bribery Act. Failure to pay this amount will result in a further 12 months of simple imprisonment.

Assistant Director General (Legal) of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), Attorney-at-Law Udari Kumarihamy, conducted the prosecution on behalf of the Commission.