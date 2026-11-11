Sri Lanka Police urge public to report dangerous driving as serious road accidents rise

November 11, 2026 - 8:13 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka Police have urged the public to report dangerous driving through WhatsApp on 070-4755600 following a significant rise in fatal and serious road accidents across the country.

In a press release dated November 11, 2026, Police said these accidents were largely linked to excessive speeding and reckless driving by motorists who ignore traffic rules and put other road users’ lives at risk.

Police also warned that vehicles fitted with unauthorised and hazardous modifications could cause accidents, injuries and deaths, endangering both their occupants and other road users.

An examination of recent accidents found that several buses involved were operating without valid vehicle fitness certificates or the required regulatory approvals. Many of these buses had also undergone modifications.

To strengthen public participation in road safety, Police have introduced dedicated WhatsApp numbers for reporting violations. Information and video footage submitted by the public have already helped officers identify and arrest numerous suspects and take legal action against them.

Members of the public can report dangerous driving and other road safety violations through the following channels:

Reckless or dangerous driving: Send video footage via WhatsApp to 070-4755600.

Send video footage via WhatsApp to 070-4755600. Police Emergency Hotline: 119.

119. Emergency Call Division – Colombo District: 0112-433333.

– Colombo District: 0112-433333. National Transport Commission: 1955.

1955. Vehicles emitting excessive black smoke: Send complaints via WhatsApp to 070-3500525, including the vehicle registration number, the date and location of the incident, and supporting photographs or video footage.

Police urged all vehicle owners and drivers to understand the relevant legal requirements and ensure their vehicles meet the prescribed standards before using them on public roads.

Islandwide traffic enforcement operations are continuing, with strict legal action being taken against those who violate traffic laws and regulations. Police said these efforts aim to protect lives, maintain traffic discipline and improve road safety.

Police also stressed that public cooperation is essential to preventing road accidents and making roads safer for everyone.