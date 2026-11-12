Sri Lanka’s Budget Speech 2027

November 12, 2026 - 1:48 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake began delivering the 2027 Budget Speech in Parliament today (November 12, 2026) at 1:40 PM.

The Department of Government Information said the Cabinet, which met this morning, approved the budget proposals.

The 2027 Appropriation Bill, which forms the basis of the third budget of the National People’s Power (NPP) government, was presented to Parliament for its first reading on October 7, 2026.

Following the President’s Budget Speech today, the second reading debate is scheduled to begin tomorrow (November 13) and continue for seven sitting days, until November 20.

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Live updates: Sri Lanka’s 2027 Budget Speech

05:21 PM – The government has allocated Rs. 250 million to establish a Defence Development Research Centre under the Ministry of Defence to support research conducted by the security forces.

05:19 PM – The government proposes to allocate Rs. 300 million to begin relocating Welikada Prison, Magazine Prison, and Colombo Remand Prison to Millewa due to severe overcrowding at the existing Colombo prison complex.

05:18 PM – The government has allocated Rs. 60 million to fully digitalise the operations of the Government Analyst’s Department.

05:17 PM – Rs. 5.115 billion has been allocated to expand and upgrade facilities at existing court complexes in Jaffna, Batticaloa, Trincomalee, Mannar, Nuwara Eliya, Kegalle, Gampaha, Kalutara, Kandy, and Colombo.

05:14 PM – The government has allocated Rs. 9.5 billion to digitalise the operations of Sri Lanka Police.

05:12 PM – An additional Rs. 5 billion has been proposed for development projects in 19 towns in 2027, on top of the existing allocation of Rs. 65 billion.

05:12 PM – The government proposes to allocate Rs. 90 billion through a Supplementary Estimate for housing construction under the Ditwah Housing Project.

05:11 PM – The government has allocated Rs. 10 billion for the resettlement of 13,000 families displaced by the armed conflict in the Northern and Eastern Provinces, with plans to complete the resettlement process within two years.

05:07 PM – The government plans to construct 70,000 houses under the ‘A Place of One’s Own – A Beautiful Life’ programme, including 10,000 houses in 2027.

05:02 PM – The government has allocated Rs. 77 billion to expand clean drinking water and sanitation facilities and ensure adequate water supplies for industries and other economic activities. Private-sector investment will also be considered.

04:53 PM – Sri Lanka is expected to receive 100 electric buses as a donation from China, with Rs. 4,500 million allocated to develop bus depots, charging facilities, and training programmes.

04:53 PM – The Metro Bus service will be expanded to urban areas in Kandy, Galle, and Jaffna.

04:52 PM – A record Rs. 95 billion has been allocated to modernise railway and bus services, improve transport connectivity, and promote sustainable public transport.

04:44 PM – The government has allocated Rs. 250 million to construct new electric fences and upgrade existing ones, with an additional Rs. 200 million expected from the Wildlife Fund.

04:41 PM – Rs. 35 million has been allocated, in addition to Rs. 133 million from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA), to establish a centralised online ticketing system for major tourist attractions.

04:40 PM – The government proposes to allocate Rs. 250 million to establish a robotic surgery training centre at the Ragama Medical Faculty in collaboration with foreign universities.

04:39 PM – Rs. 100 million has been proposed to provide free spectacles to schoolchildren to prevent vision problems from affecting their education.

04:37 PM – The government has allocated Rs. 400 million to expand the Wolbachia-based dengue mosquito control programme across Sri Lanka.

04:36 PM – Rs. 3 billion has been allocated for 2027 to replace old ambulances with new vehicles.

04:35 PM – The government proposes to allocate Rs. 300 million to establish a modern Accident and Emergency Treatment Unit at Thambuttegama Base Hospital.

04:35 PM – Six District General Hospitals in Mannar, Mullaitivu, Vavuniya, Kilinochchi, Gampaha, and Avissawella will be brought under the Central Government.

04:33 PM – The government has allocated Rs. 131 billion to maintain and improve public healthcare services under the Central Government and Provincial Councils.

04:32 PM – Rs. 1,000 million has been allocated to rehabilitate safe centres to ensure public safety during disasters.

04:27 PM – Migrant workers will be eligible for concessionary housing loans of up to Rs. 5 million, with interest subsidies of 10% on the first Rs. 3 million and 5% on the remaining Rs. 2 million.

04:22 PM – Disability Inclusion Focal Points will be established in every ministry, department, and major public institution to promote disability inclusion.

04:22 PM – The government has allocated Rs. 25 billion for island-wide rural development under the Praja Shakthi National Movement.

04:21 PM – The monthly allowance for persons with disabilities will be increased by Rs. 2,500, from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 12,500.

04:21 PM – The monthly allowance for kidney patients will be increased by Rs. 2,500, from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 12,500.

04:20 PM – The government proposes cash awards for athletes winning international gold medals: Rs. 100 million for Olympic gold, Rs. 100 million for World Athletics Championships gold, Rs. 75 million for Commonwealth Games gold, Rs. 50 million for Asian Games gold, and Rs. 15 million for SAARC Games gold.

04:19 PM – Public and private universities will be encouraged to provide greater educational and employment opportunities for schoolchildren who demonstrate outstanding sporting talent at the national level.

04:18 PM – The government has allocated Rs. 1,500 million to develop and modernise the Sugathadasa National Indoor Sports Complex.

04:18 PM – Rs. 300 million has been allocated for the second phase of the National High-Performance Centre at the Diyagama Sports Complex.

04:14 PM – The government has allocated Rs. 13 billion for the development of Sri Lanka’s plantation sector in 2027.

04:13 PM – The government has allocated Rs. 800 million for 2027 to strengthen the ongoing Bimsaviya programme.

04:11 PM – The government has allocated Rs. 77 billion to accelerate ongoing irrigation projects and launch new irrigation development initiatives.

04:10 PM – The government has allocated Rs. 3,000 million for 2027 to complete the long-delayed Milco milk processing factory in Badalgama, where construction resumed in 2026.

04:07 PM – The government has allocated Rs. 44 billion to provide a fertiliser subsidy of Rs. 30,000 per hectare for paddy cultivation. The subsidy will also be extended to other crops grown in paddy fields from the 2026/27 Maha season.

04:06 PM – The government has allocated Rs. 250 million to transform Agrarian Service Centres into digital one-stop service centres in five major agricultural districts.

04:00 PM – The government has allocated Rs. 6,200 million to develop the fisheries industry, including upgrading fishery harbours and strengthening fisheries-related research at the National Aquatic Resources Research and Development Agency (NARA).

03:55 PM – The government proposes to establish an International Gem and Jewellery Trade Hub as a one-stop centre for trading, exports, laboratory testing, and licensing services. The University of Moratuwa will conduct a feasibility study for the project.

03:54 PM – The National Gem and Jewellery Authority Act, No. 50 of 1993, will be amended.

03:53 PM – The government has allocated Rs. 4,000 million for the development of the Valachchenai Industrial Estate.

03:52 PM – Rs. 100 million has been proposed to upgrade facilities at Sigiriya Domestic Airport, including its passenger terminal, to boost tourism.

03:49 PM – Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Limited (AASL) will invest Rs. 6,000 million from 2027 to extend Ratmalana Airport’s runway to 1,771 metres and develop the airport for pilot training and regional aviation.

03:48 PM – The government has allocated Rs. 200 million for a feasibility study on road widening and flyover construction near Bandaranaike International Airport to ease traffic congestion. Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Limited (AASL) will also construct a new car park at a cost of Rs. 400 million to reduce congestion in and around the airport.

03:47 PM – Rs. 800 million has been proposed for the construction of a domestic air terminal at Bandaranaike International Airport in 2027 to improve access to destinations within Sri Lanka.

03:45 PM – The government proposes to expand passenger handling capacity at Bandaranaike International Airport to meet the projected demand of 16 million passengers by 2032.

03:43 PM – The government plans to introduce interest-free pledge loans for small-scale mill owners.

03:42 PM – The feasibility study for the development of Colombo North Port is expected to be completed in the first half of 2027. An additional Rs. 300 million from Sri Lanka Ports Authority funds will be used to expedite a further study on the Kelani River estuary.

03:39 PM – The government plans to introduce an interest-free loan scheme for the fisheries sector in 2027.

03:36 PM – The government plans to allocate Rs. 10 billion to support digital startups and new private-sector digital ventures.

03:32 PM – The government plans to construct flyovers on the access road to the Kandy Multimodal Transport Centre and over railway lines at Alawwa and Mutthettugala.

03:30 PM – The government has allocated Rs. 487 billion for the development of Sri Lanka’s road network.

03:30 PM – Priority expressway projects will continue, including the Kadawatha–Mirigama and Pothuhera–Galagedara sections of the Central Expressway.

03:28 PM – Construction of the Ruwanpura Expressway will begin on December 1, 2026, with an additional Rs. 27,000 million allocated for 2027, on top of the funds already allocated for 2026.

03:27 PM – The government has allocated Rs. 11 billion to improve vocational education facilities.

03:27 PM – Rs. 30,000 million has been allocated to construct the Kurunegala-to-Galewela section of the Kurunegala-Dambulla Expressway.

03:26 PM – Education reforms for Grades 2 and 6 will be introduced in 2027.

03:22 PM – The government has allocated Rs. 2,250 million to improve facilities at universities.

03:18 PM – The government has allocated Rs. 35,000 million for teacher development programmes.

03:18 PM – The monthly allowance for students at teacher training colleges will be increased from Rs. 10,500 to Rs. 20,000.

03:14 PM – The annual one-time payment for eligible Dhamma school teachers will be increased from Rs. 7,500 to Rs. 12,500.

03:14 PM – The government has allocated Rs. 9,000 million to expand communication coverage to every village by 2030, including grants for private companies to build high-speed communication towers.

03:13 PM – Broadband vouchers will be provided to selected school students to improve internet access.

03:12 PM – The government has allocated Rs. 28,500 million for digital transformation initiatives.

03:11 PM – A Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be established on Wijerama Mawatha, while Divisional Secretariat and Grama Niladhari services will be digitalised. A Presidential Digital Excellence Awards programme will also be launched in 2027.

03:04 PM – The government plans to introduce a Digital Economy Act, establish a Cyber Security Authority in 2027, and implement a new procurement process for digital purchases.

03:04 PM – The government has called for tenders for the Kolonnawa-to-Harbour Pipeline Project, estimated to cost Rs. 16,332 million.

02:58 PM – The government plans to increase Sri Lanka’s fuel storage capacity to cover 45 days of demand.

02:57 PM – A new electricity transmission line will be constructed from Kilinochchi to Habarana.

02:54 PM – The government has allocated Rs. 1,000 million to expand Customs scanning facilities through the purchase of fixed scanners and container scanning machines.

02:54 PM – Free smart meters will be provided to 300,000 electricity consumers who use more than 180 units. All Lanka Electricity Company (LECO) customers consuming more than 120 units will also receive smart meters.

02:53 PM – The government plans to remove the 10% Port and Airport Development Levy (PAL) on imports of solar batteries.

02:51 PM – A 30-megawatt battery storage system will be installed at the Norochcholai Power Plant.

02:49 PM – The government plans to provide subsidies for battery storage systems to users of rooftop solar panels.

02:44 PM – The government plans to invest Rs. 26.5 billion to strengthen the security and reliability of Sri Lanka’s electricity grid.

02:43 PM – The government plans to pursue new trade agreements with foreign countries, while Rs. 3,430 million has been allocated for the Sri Lanka-Europe Economic and Trade Cooperation Programme.

02:40 PM – The government has allocated Rs. 100 million to establish a single-window system to facilitate investment.

02:38 PM – A new company will be established to promote investment in Sri Lanka, while Rs. 1,990 million has been allocated to introduce a single-window system for importers and exporters.

02:35 PM – New legislation aimed at strengthening relations between employers and employees will be presented to Parliament.

02:34 PM – The government plans to revise the legal framework governing employer-employee relations and introduce a State Property Management Act to ensure effective management of state assets. A National Statistics Bill will also be drafted.

02:30 PM – The Public-Private Partnership Act will be presented to Parliament in early 2027, while the Investment Protection Act will also be submitted. The Excise Ordinance and the Finance Business Act are also set to be amended.

02:24 PM – The President says the government hopes to successfully complete Sri Lanka’s 17th IMF programme, while a committee has been appointed to assess the need for a new IMF programme.

02:21 PM – The government has allocated Rs. 2,000 billion for capital expenditure, the President says.

02:20 PM – Sri Lanka’s global economic standing has improved, with its credit rating upgraded from CC+ to B- by 2026, according to the President.

02:18 PM – The government is implementing reforms to broaden the tax base, streamline tax exemptions, and digitalize tax administration, the President says.

02:16 PM – Sri Lanka’s debt servicing costs are projected to decline from US$3.707 billion in 2025 to US$3.591 billion in 2026 and US$2.986 billion in 2027, before rising to US$3.574 billion in 2028.

02:16 PM – Sri Lanka’s public debt is projected to fall to 87% of GDP by 2032, exceeding the government’s initial IMF-backed target of reducing it to 95%.

02:14 PM – The President says the government’s goal is to transform Sri Lanka into a production-based economy by creating an investor-friendly environment, improving export competitiveness, and strengthening the country’s foreign exchange earning capacity.

02:12 PM – Lending by state banks to the private sector increased by 25% compared to 2024.

02:09 PM – Sri Lanka’s annual inflation rate increased from 2.1% in December 2025 to 8.3% in October 2026.

02:07 PM – Sri Lanka imported vehicles worth US$1.6 billion in 2025, while letters of credit (LCs) worth US$1.5 billion have been opened so far in 2026 for vehicle imports.

02:06 PM – Vehicle imports have exceeded US$3 billion over the past two years. Together with an additional US$2 billion in fuel import costs, the country has faced more than US$5 billion in additional expenditure.

02:04 PM – The 52 State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) that recorded a combined pre-tax net loss of Rs. 744.6 billion in 2022 achieved a profit of Rs. 44.4 billion in 2025.

02:03 PM – The main objectives of the 2027 Budget are to eradicate poverty, build a just society, eliminate fraud and corruption, accelerate economic development, and restore public trust.

02:00 PM – Sri Lanka’s debt level was reduced to 95% by the end of 2025, compared to the level recorded at the end of 2022.

01:59 PM – President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says serious consideration must be given to whether the Treasury can continue to bear the financial burden of SriLankan Airlines, which has reported losses of Rs. 528 billion.

01:58 PM – Foreign remittances to Sri Lanka have increased to US$8.1 billion, according to the President.

01:54 PM – Sri Lanka has recorded its lowest budget deficit in 68 years, the President says.

01:47 PM – The main objectives of the 2027 Budget are to eradicate poverty, build a just society, eliminate fraud and corruption, accelerate economic development, and restore public trust.

01:40 PM – The President arrives in Parliament and begins delivering the 2027 Budget Speech.

12:04 PM – President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is scheduled to deliver the 2027 Budget Speech (Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill) in Parliament today at 1:30 PM.