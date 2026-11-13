Sri Lanka cuts levies on sprats, Maldive fish and chillies, raises sugar levy

November 13, 2026 - 12:13 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka has cut import levies on sprats, Maldive fish and dried chillies, while increasing the sugar levy by Rs. 10 per kilogram, effective today (November 13, 2026).

The changes were made through an order signed on November 12, 2026 by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in his capacity as Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, under the Special Commodity Levy Act, No. 48 of 2007.

The levy on imported sprats has been reduced by Rs. 90 per kilogram, while the levy on Maldive fish and its substitutes has been reduced by Rs. 292 per kilogram. Both are now subject to a levy of Rs. 10 per kilogram.

The previous and revised rates are as follows:

Imported item Previous levy per kg New levy per kg Change per kg Sprats Rs. 100 Rs. 10 Reduced by Rs. 90 Maldive fish and substitutes Rs. 302 Rs. 10 Reduced by Rs. 292 Whole dried chillies, neither crushed nor ground Rs. 100 Rs. 50 Reduced by Rs. 50 Crushed or ground chillies Rs. 125 Rs. 75 Reduced by Rs. 50 Other crushed or ground products under HS code 0904.22.90 Rs. 125 Rs. 75 Reduced by Rs. 50 Sugar categories listed in the order Rs. 50 Rs. 60 Increased by Rs. 10

The previous rates were set out in Gazette Extraordinary No. 2469/12, dated December 31, 2025.

The revised sugar levy applies to seven listed categories under HS heading 17.01. These include specified cane and beet sugar categories, sugar containing added flavouring or colouring, and the “other” category under HS code 1701.99.90. Each will attract a levy of Rs. 60 per kilogram.

The changes follow the proposals announced by the President while presenting the 2027 Budget in Parliament on November 12. He said the reductions on essential food imports were intended to ease pressure on consumers from rising living costs, while the higher sugar levy was intended to protect local sugar producers and help them compete with imports.

The new order replaces the provisions of the December 2025 order relating to the specified sprats, Maldive fish, chillies and white sugar imports from November 13, 2026.

It is valid until December 31, 2027, subject to Section 2(3) of the Special Commodity Levy Act.

The amounts listed are changes to import levies. The order does not set new retail prices for these goods.