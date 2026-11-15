526 Jaffna University students to receive free spectacles

November 15, 2026 - 5:33 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

A total of 526 students at the University of Jaffna will receive free spectacles within a month after eye examinations held at the university yesterday (November 14, 2026).

More than 800 students underwent examinations under a programme introduced by the President’s Fund, under the guidance of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, to provide free spectacles to all university students who need them.

The screening identified 526 students who required spectacles, which will be provided free of charge.

The programme is sponsored by the Stroud Rotary Club in the United Kingdom and the Wish Foundation. Its first phase was held at Rajarata University, while the second phase took place at the University of Ruhuna.

Secretary to the President’s Fund Roshan Gamage, Jaffna District Secretary M. Piiratheepan, University of Jaffna Vice-Chancellor Senior Professor T. Velnampy, faculty deans, university staff and a large number of students attended the event.