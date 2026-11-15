161 journalists awarded Asidisi Media Scholarships in Sri Lanka

November 15, 2026 - 11:25 am Posted by Onlanka News on

A total of 161 journalists in Sri Lanka were awarded scholarships under the Asidisi Media Scholarship Programme on November 14, 2026, marking the highest number of scholarships awarded in a single year since the programme began in 2006.

The scholarship award ceremony was organised by the Ministry of Health and Mass Media, marking a new milestone in the programme’s 20-year history.

With this year’s awards, the total number of scholarships granted under the programme has reached 1,233.

The programme aims to promote quality and responsible journalism by improving journalists’ professional knowledge, skills and attitudes.

For the first time, scholarships were also awarded for doctoral degree programmes this year.

Under the scholarship scheme, journalists will receive financial assistance of up to Rs. 700,000 for doctoral degrees, Rs. 350,000 for postgraduate and undergraduate degrees, and Rs. 200,000 for diploma and certificate courses.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Mass Media Dr. Kaushalya Ariyarathne said the scholarship recipients were selected based on their technical qualifications and interviews.

She also stressed the importance of maintaining professional ethics while practising quality and responsible journalism.

Meanwhile, Secretary to the Ministry of Health and Mass Media Dr. Anil Jasinghe said journalists need formal education and technical knowledge to keep up with rapid changes in information technology.

He also highlighted the need to strengthen school media units to improve media literacy among the younger generation.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Health and Mass Media, officials from the Department of Government Information, and representatives of the interview panels responsible for selecting scholarship recipients also attended the ceremony.