Sri Lanka Police lifeguards rescue Chinese woman swept out to sea at Unawatuna Beach

November 17, 2026 - 7:05 am Posted by Onlanka News on

A 35-year-old Chinese woman was rescued by Sri Lanka Police lifeguards on November 16, 2026, after she was caught in a strong current and swept out to sea while swimming at Unawatuna Beach.

The rescue was carried out by Sub-Inspector Sirimal, Police Constable 99266 Uvindu and Police Constable 102444 Kulasekara, who were on duty at the beach and attached to the Sri Lanka Police Lifeguard Unit.

The officers rescued the woman from the sea and provided her with first aid before handing her over to those responsible for her care.