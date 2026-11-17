Balangoda Kassapa Thera granted bail in Trincomalee case, remains in remand

November 17, 2026 - 1:46 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Balangoda Kassapa Thera was granted bail by the Trincomalee Magistrate’s Court today (November 17, 2026), but remains in remand custody over a separate incident at the Ruwanwelisaya sacred premises in Anuradhapura.

The bail order was issued by Trincomalee Magistrate M.S.M. Samsudeen in a case involving the construction of a shrine room and the installation of a Buddha statue at the Sri Sambuddha Jayanthi Bodhiraja Temple premises in Trincomalee.

The case involves alleged violations of Coast Conservation laws.

During today’s proceedings, Balangoda Kassapa Thera apologised to the court over the violation of his previous bail conditions and remarks considered derogatory towards the Trincomalee Magistrate’s Court and a judge in Anuradhapura, according to several media reports.

After considering the matters presented before court, Magistrate M.S.M. Samsudeen ordered his release on bail in the Trincomalee case.

The Thera had been remanded yesterday (November 16) after being produced before the court for failing to appear at a previous hearing.

The Trincomalee Magistrate’s Court had issued an arrest warrant against him after he failed to appear when the case was taken up on November 11, 2026.

However, despite being granted bail in this case, Balangoda Kassapa Thera remains in remand custody until November 26, 2026, in connection with a separate incident involving unrest at the sacred Ruwanwelisaya premises in Anuradhapura.