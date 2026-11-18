Fort Magistrate’s Court closes Airbus case against Namal Rajapaksa and two others

November 18, 2026 - 11:38 am Posted by Onlanka News on

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today (November 18, 2026) closed the case against MP Namal Rajapaksa and two others over alleged financial irregularities and money laundering linked to the purchase of Airbus aircraft for SriLankan Airlines.

Colombo Fort Magistrate Pasan Amarasena announced the decision after considering submissions made by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The CID had requested the Magistrate’s Court to close the case, as the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) had already filed indictments against Rajapaksa and the two other suspects before the Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar in Colombo.

The magistrate informed the court that the initial report and case exhibits had already been forwarded to the High Court.

During the proceedings, CID officers informed the court that former SriLankan Airlines Chief Executive Officer Kapila Chandrasena, who was named as the first suspect in the case, had died.

However, investigators said the CID had not yet received the report of the inquiry into his death.

The court was also informed that open warrants had been issued for two other suspects, Priyanka Niyomali Wijenayake, the wife of the late Kapila Chandrasena, and Shamindra Rajapaksa.

Meanwhile, an investigating officer informed the Magistrate’s Court that the High Court had ordered Namal Rajapaksa, who was named as the fourth suspect, to be held in remand custody until tomorrow (November 19, 2026).

Rajapaksa, who had previously been granted bail in the case before the Magistrate’s Court, was produced in court today under the custody of prison officers.

After considering the submissions, Magistrate Pasan Amarasena announced that the proceedings before the Fort Magistrate’s Court would be closed, as the matter had already been taken before the High Court.