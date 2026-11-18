Sri Lankan and Malaysian university students join Mount Lavinia Beach clean-up

November 18, 2026 - 12:57 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

University students from Sri Lanka and Malaysia took part in a special beach clean-up at Mount Lavinia Beach today (November 18, 2026), led by Deputy Minister of Environment Anton Jayakody.

The event was held this morning with the guidance and support of the Ministry of Environment, further strengthening student exchange cooperation between the two countries.

The clean-up was organised as part of “Kembara Eksplorasi Asia @ Colombo, Sri Lanka 2026,” an international student exchange programme jointly conducted by Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA) and Sri Lanka’s University of Vocational Technology (UoVT).

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister Jayakody said Sri Lanka’s resolution on improving the meaningful participation of young people in environmental activities and environmental education was adopted by consensus at the seventh session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-7), held in Nairobi, Kenya, in December 2025.

He also said the Cabinet, at its meeting on November 16, 2026, granted special approval for efforts to actively involve young people in environmental conservation and sustainable development in Sri Lanka.

Jayakody stressed that protecting marine ecosystems is a shared responsibility and said the example set by Sri Lankan and Malaysian university students working together at Mount Lavinia Beach would inspire young people across the region.

The event was attended by the Secretary-General of the Malaysian High Commission, the Vice-Chancellor and academic staff of the University of Vocational Technology, officials from the Ministry of Environment and the Coast Conservation and Coastal Resource Management Department, representatives of the Malaysian university, and a large number of university students from both countries.