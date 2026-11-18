Shashi Weerawansa’s two-year prison sentence upheld by Supreme Court

November 18, 2026 - 2:09 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

The Supreme Court today (November 18, 2026) upheld the two-year prison sentence imposed on Shashi Weerawansa, the wife of former Minister Wimal Weerawansa, for possessing an illegally obtained diplomatic passport.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena issued the ruling after considering and dismissing her appeal against the sentence.

Shashi Weerawansa appeared in open court when the ruling was delivered.

The Supreme Court ordered that she be immediately remanded in custody and brought before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court to begin serving her prison sentence.