Court restricts protesters near Presidential Secretariat

October 16, 2026 - 9:45 am Posted by Onlanka News on

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court has ordered protesters demanding the release of Venerable Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thera not to block key roads in Colombo or remain continuously within a high-security zone.

According to an official Police Media Division release, the order was issued today (October 16, 2026), following submissions by the Officer-in-Charge of the Fort Police Station.

The order names 53 people, including Venerable Ulapane Sumangala Thera, other Buddhist monks, politicians and civil society activists. It also applies to their members and others participating in the protest.

Effective from 6:00 AM today, the order prohibits blocking the road from Fort Railway Station to Ceramic Junction, the road from Ceramic Junction to the NSA Roundabout, and Galle Road from the NSA Roundabout to the Galle Face Roundabout at Baladaksha Mawatha.

It also directs those concerned to refrain from continuously remaining on the roads in front of the Ministry of Finance, the Central Bank, the President’s House and the Presidential Secretariat, and within the relevant high-security zone. They have also been ordered not to damage public or private property.

Police said the order was issued under Section 106(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure Act, No. 15 of 1979, and that Section 106(3) gives Police the authority to act in relation to the order.

The release warned that violating the order is a punishable offence, citing Section 185 of the Penal Code and Section 3 of the Contempt of a Court, Tribunal or Institution Act, No. 8 of 2024.

Meanwhile, Buddhist monks and other protesters who joined the “Justice for the Robe – National Pledge Offering and Freedom March,” organised under the leadership of the Maha Sangha, continued their protest near the Presidential Secretariat this morning.

The group arrived yesterday afternoon (October 15), demanding a clear response from the government regarding the release of Gnanasara Thera, General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena organisation. They spent the night at the location.

Last updated at 01:10 PM.

Correction: An earlier version identified Slave Island Police as the requesting police station, stated that 55 people were named, and described restrictions on entry and blocking pavements. These details have been corrected to reflect the official Police Media Division release.