Rs. 85 Million in cash and property frozen in Jaffna drug probe

October 16, 2026 - 8:34 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Cash and a house worth about Rs. 85 million have been frozen for 14 days in a Sri Lanka Police investigation into alleged drug trafficking proceeds.

The orders were issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and took effect on October 15, 2026. They cover Rs. 15 million in cash and a two-storey house in Mathagal, Jaffna, valued at approximately Rs. 70 million.

The investigation follows the arrest of five people by officers from the Jaffna Special Task Force (STF) camp on August 31, 2023, in connection with the possession of the cash. The suspects were handed over to the Kopay Police Station along with a lorry.

According to police, further investigations by the Illegal Assets Investigation Division revealed that one of the suspects, a 32-year-old Mathagal resident, had allegedly built the house using money earned through drug trafficking.

The division also began investigating the seized cash, which remains in the custody of the Jaffna court.

Further investigations are continuing.