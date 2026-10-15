Sri Lanka reviews 1818 anti-drug hotline operations

October 15, 2026 - 7:04 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

The operations of Sri Lanka’s 1818 anti-drug hotline and its progress in helping authorities combat illegal drug activities were reviewed at a meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo today (October 15, 2026).

The meeting was chaired by Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, with the participation of senior government and security officials, including Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ravi Seneviratne and Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasooriya.

The 1818 hotline was introduced under the ‘A Nation United’ national operation to combat the illegal drug menace in Sri Lanka.

The service allows people across the country to provide information about drug trafficking, distribution and other suspicious activities to security authorities at any time.

The confidentiality of those providing information is fully protected, while authorities take prompt action based on the information received.

The hotline operates from the ‘A Nation United’ Media Centre under the direct supervision of the Presidential Secretariat and the ‘A Nation United’ National Steering Committee.

The meeting also focused on the first anniversary of the ‘A Nation United’ national operation, which falls on November 5, 2026, and discussed measures to strengthen efforts to protect future generations from illegal drugs and build a safer, drug-free society.

Other participants included Venerable Madovita Vajira Buddhi Thera, Director of Piriven Education at the Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education; Prince Senadheera, Secretary to the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs; and Roshan Gamage, Senior Additional Secretary to the President.

Senior officials from the Department of Government Information, the Department of Buddhist Affairs, the departments responsible for Christian, Hindu and Muslim religious affairs, the tri-forces and other relevant government institutions also attended the meeting.