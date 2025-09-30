Manamperi confesses: Supplied gun for Kajja killing

Posted by Editor on September 30, 2025 - 7:16 pm

Former Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) local government candidate Sampath Manamperi has confessed to providing the firearm used in the killing of Aruna Widanagamage, alias “Kajja,” and his two children.

The murders took place on February 18, 2025. Manamperi admitted that he supplied the gun used in the attack and revealed that he had transported firearms linked to several other murders in the South.

He further disclosed that he used political influence and connections within security agencies to operate as a key distributor in “Backhoe Saman’s” drug trafficking network, while also facilitating the transportation of firearms.

Police investigations are ongoing.