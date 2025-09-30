Sep 30 2025 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 NoComment

Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from October 1, 2025

Posted by Editor on September 30, 2025 - 9:34 pm

Fuel crisis in Sri Lanka

Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised, effective October 1, 2025.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has announced the updated fuel prices as follows:

  • The price of Petrol 92 Octane remains unchanged at Rs. 299.
  • The price of Petrol 95 Octane has been reduced by Rs. 6, bringing the new price to Rs. 335.
  • The price of Auto Diesel has been reduced by Rs. 6, bringing the new price to Rs. 277.
  • The price of Super Diesel remains unchanged at Rs. 313.
  • The price of Kerosene remains has been reduced by Rs. 5, bringing the new price to Rs. 180.

The price revision is shown in the table below:

Fuel Name Revision New Price
Petrol 92 Octane Unchanged  Rs. 299
Petrol 95 Octane – Rs. 6  Rs. 335
Auto Diesel – Rs. 6  Rs. 277
Super Diesel Unchanged  Rs. 313
Kerosene – Rs. 5  Rs. 180
FB Share
WhatsApp
REPLY