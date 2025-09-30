Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from October 1, 2025
Posted by Editor on September 30, 2025 - 9:34 pm
Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised, effective October 1, 2025.
The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has announced the updated fuel prices as follows:
- The price of Petrol 92 Octane remains unchanged at Rs. 299.
- The price of Petrol 95 Octane has been reduced by Rs. 6, bringing the new price to Rs. 335.
- The price of Auto Diesel has been reduced by Rs. 6, bringing the new price to Rs. 277.
- The price of Super Diesel remains unchanged at Rs. 313.
- The price of Kerosene remains has been reduced by Rs. 5, bringing the new price to Rs. 180.
The price revision is shown in the table below:
|Fuel Name
|Revision
|New Price
|Petrol 92 Octane
|Unchanged
|Rs. 299
|Petrol 95 Octane
|– Rs. 6
|Rs. 335
|Auto Diesel
|– Rs. 6
|Rs. 277
|Super Diesel
|Unchanged
|Rs. 313
|Kerosene
|– Rs. 5
|Rs. 180
