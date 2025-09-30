Kajja linked to Wasim Thajudeen murder

Posted by Editor on September 30, 2025 - 6:55 pm

Aruna Widanagamage, also known as “Kajja,” who was recently murdered along with his two children in the Middeniya area, had been among the group involved in the murder of rugby player Wasim Thajudeen on May 17, 2012.

This was confirmed today (September 30) by Acting Police Spokesman, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Minura Senarath during a press briefing at the Police Media Division.

Police revealed that Kajja had been in the vehicle that followed Wasim Thajudeen’s car moments before the rugby player’s death, linking him directly to the incident.

The information came to light during investigations into Kajja’s killing, particularly following the recent interrogation of underworld figure ‘Backhoe Saman,’ who was arrested in Indonesia, brought back to Sri Lanka, and is believed to have orchestrated the murder of Kajja.

On February 18, 2025, Aruna Widanagamage, alias “Kajja,” and his two children were shot and killed at Kadewatta Junction in Middeniya.