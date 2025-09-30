Sri Lanka President invites Japanese businesses to explore opportunities in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has invited the Japanese business community to explore emerging economic opportunities in Sri Lanka, while strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties and encouraging private sector participation.

The President made these remarks yesterday (September 29) at the Japan–Sri Lanka Business Forum, held at the headquarters of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) in Tokyo. The event brought together nearly 200 senior members of Japan’s business community and was jointly organised by JETRO, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan (METI), the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Japan, the Japan–Sri Lanka Business Cooperation Committee and the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka (BOI).

Addressing the gathering, Dr Hans Wijayasuriya, Chief Advisor to the President on Digital Economy, outlined the Government’s strategic priorities for national digitalisation. He highlighted growth opportunities in digital transformation and artificial intelligence, with a focus on positioning Sri Lanka as a regional hub for data centre development.

The BOI also presented priority sectors for Japanese investment, including manufacturing, ICT, renewable energy and tourism, while assuring Sri Lanka’s commitment to facilitating investments through supportive policies and streamlined procedures.

A dedicated networking session was held between Sri Lanka’s business delegation and Japanese representatives. On the sidelines, President Dissanayake met with JETRO Chairman Norihiko Ishiguro, who reaffirmed JETRO’s commitment to act as a bridge between the business communities of both countries and to build stronger, mutually beneficial partnerships.

Sri Lanka’s delegation included Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath; Western Province Governor Hanif Yusuf; Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Japan, Professor Pivithuru Janak Kumarasinghe; Dr Hans Wijayasuriya; and Senior Economic Adviser to the President, Duminda Hulugamuwa, along with senior Foreign Affairs Ministry officials.

Representing Japan were State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Ogushi Masaki; Chairman of the Japan–Sri Lanka Business Cooperation Committee Fumihiko Kobayashi; and senior members of the Japan–Sri Lanka Business Council and the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce.