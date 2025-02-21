Three suspects, including Police constable, arrested in Middeniya shooting incident

Posted by Editor on February 21, 2025 - 12:08 pm

Three suspects, including a police constable, were arrested today (February 21) in connection with a shooting in Middeniya on February 18, 2025, which left three people dead, including a father and his two children.

Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala confirmed the arrests in a special statement made in Parliament today (February 21).

The suspects have been identified as Police Constable I.L. Janaka Prasad, Jeewan Prasad Kumara, and Prabath Thushara.

On the evening of February 18, 2025, 39-year-old Aruna Widanagamage, known as “Kajja,” was traveling with his 6-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son on a motorcycle when they were shot by an unidentified group at Kadewatta Junction in Middeniya around 10:15 PM.

Widanagamage died at the scene, while his children were rushed to hospitals in Embilipitiya and Tangalle with critical injuries.

Tragically, the 6-year-old daughter passed away shortly after arriving at Tangalle Hospital, and the 9-year-old son succumbed to his injuries the following day while being treated at the National Hospital in Galle.