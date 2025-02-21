Gunman reveals woman’s role in killing Ganemulla Sanjeewa

February 21, 2025 - 10:51 am

The man who shot and killed underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne, alias ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa,’ at the Colombo Hulftsdorp Court Complex revealed to the police that the gun used in the murder was provided by a woman named Pinpura Devage Ishara Sewwandi, who had been staying with him at a lodging house in Kaduwela.

Police Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manathunga confirmed that the suspect had inspected the gun before the incident.

Reports indicate that the woman and the suspect had been residing together at the Kaduwela lodging house prior to the murder.

Ganemulla Sanjeewa was killed on the morning of February 19, 2025.

After the murder, the gunman and Ishara Sewwandi took a hired vehicle to Nugegoda, where they purchased clothing at a well-known store.

Following this, the woman met the suspect in Nugegoda, and both traveled to Negombo in a hired vehicle via the expressway.

Investigations later revealed that the suspect, after the murder, traveled by van to Kalpitiya with plans to escape to India.

The police also discovered that the woman fled from Negombo in a three-wheeler.

Further investigations showed that the woman and the suspect had stayed at two lodging houses in Divulapitiya and Negombo several days before the murder.

According to the police, the contract for killing Ganemulla Sanjeewa was worth Rs. 15,000,000, with the suspect stating that Rs. 200,000 had already been deposited into an account.

The remaining payment was agreed to be made in India.

The Colombo Crime Division (CCD) is continuing its investigation to apprehend the woman who is on the run.