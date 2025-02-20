Policeman arrested for links to woman wanted in ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’ murder

Posted by Editor on February 20, 2025 - 6:00 pm

A 25-year-old police officer attached to the Negombo Police Station has been arrested for alleged links to a female suspect wanted in connection with the murder of underworld figure and drug trafficker Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne, alias “Ganemulla Sanjeewa,” at the Colombo Hulftsdorp Court Complex yesterday (February 19).

Police stated that the officer, a resident of Padeniya and a Trainee Police Constable assigned to court duty under the Negombo Police Crimes Unit, is suspected of aiding Ishara Sewwandi, the woman believed to have handed over the firearm to the shooter inside the court premises.

Investigations by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) revealed that the officer had communicated by phone with Sewwandi, who is wanted in connection with the murder.

Sewwandi is also suspected of having provided the firearm to the shooter inside the court premises.

The officer was taken into custody after providing a preliminary statement and has been transferred to the CCD for further investigations.