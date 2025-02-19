Gunman arrested in Ganemulla Sanjeewa killing

Posted by Editor on February 19, 2025 - 6:30 pm

The suspected gunman who shot and killed notorious underworld figure and drug trafficker Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne, also known as “Ganemulla Sanjeewa,” inside the Hulftsdorp Court Complex this morning (February 19) has been arrested.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Mohamed Azman Sheriffdeen, was apprehended by the Police Special Task Force (STF) in the Palaviya area of Puttalam while attempting to flee in a van.

According to police sources, he is a former commando of the Sri Lanka Army.

The shooting occurred around 10:00 AM inside Court No. 05 of the Aluthkade Courts Complex (Hulftsdorp). According to the police spokesperson, the suspect, disguised as a lawyer, opened fire multiple times as Sanjeewa was about to step out of the defendant’s dock.

After the attack, he abandoned the revolver at the scene and escaped through a nearby door.

Investigations revealed that the revolver had been carefully concealed inside a legal document book titled Code of Criminal Procedure, commonly used by lawyers in court.

Police Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manathunga stated that the pages of the book, titled Code of Criminal Procedure, had been cut to the shape of a revolver, concealing the weapon inside.

The firearm had been meticulously smuggled into the court by criminals. It was also discovered that a woman, disguised as a lawyer, handed the book to the suspect inside the court premises.

Authorities are actively searching for her in order to make an arrest.

