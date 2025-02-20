Four wanted criminals extradited from India to Sri Lanka in two days

Posted by Editor on February 20, 2025 - 8:48 am

Four criminals, wanted for multiple crimes in Sri Lanka and listed by Interpol, were extradited from India in two separate operations on February 19 and 20, 2025.

On February 19, two suspects, Ravindu Sandeepa Gunasekara and Amila Chandrananda, were repatriated under police orders.

They arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake at 12:50 PM on IndiGo flight 6E-1175 from Chennai, India.

Ravindu Sandeepa Gunasekara, a former officer of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from Kantale, was accused of assisting the notorious underworld figure Nadun Chinthaka, alias “Harak Kata,” in an attempted escape from CID custody.

Amila Chandrananda, originally from Narahenpita, was wanted by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) for multiple serious offenses.

These included:

A murder committed by shooting in 2015.

An attack in 2018, where he injured an individual with a machete.

Illegal possession of firearms and live ammunition.

Upon arrival, their statements were recorded at the airport before they were taken to the TID in Colombo for further questioning.

On February 20, two more suspects, Rathnayaka Weerakoon Aroshan Madhusanka and Eranga Pushpakumara Hettiarachchi, were arrested in India and extradited to Sri Lanka.

Aroshan Madhusanka, a 38-year-old from Hambantota, and Eranga Pushpakumara Hettiarachchi, a 37-year-old from Moratuwa, were wanted for multiple crimes, including shootings, homicides, and financial fraud.

Upon arrival at Katunayake Airport, CID officers took them into custody and later handed them over to the Matara Division Crime Investigation Unit for further investigations.

These extraditions are part of an ongoing effort to bring fugitives involved in organized crime back to Sri Lanka.