Ganemulla Sanjeewa shot dead at Colombo Hulftsdorp court complex

Posted by Editor on February 19, 2025 - 10:27 am

Notorious underworld figure and drug trafficker Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne, alias ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa,’ was shot dead in a shooting incident at the Colombo Hulftsdorp Court complex this morning (February 19).



According to police, the assailant, disguised as a lawyer, infiltrated the court premises and carried out the targeted attack on Sanjeewa.

Initially reported to be in critical condition and rushed to the hospital, police later confirmed that Sanjeewa had succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Ganemulla Sanjeewa, who was remanded at Boosa Prison, was escorted to court this morning by prison officials for legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, police have recovered the revolver-type firearm used in the shooting inside the court complex.

Sanjeewa was arrested at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake upon his return from Nepal on September 13, 2023. At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of a forged passport bearing the personal details of a woman believed to be a resident of Dematagoda.

Authorities believe that Sanjeewa initially fled to India by boat, later escaped to Nepal, and ultimately returned to Sri Lanka after an Interpol Red Notice was issued for his arrest.