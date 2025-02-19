Sri Lanka launches 24/7 passport issuance service

Posted by Editor on February 19, 2025 - 9:48 am

The Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs has announced that the Department of Immigration and Emigration in Sri Lanka will remain open 24 hours a day, starting the night of February 18, 2025.

Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijepala, stated that 4,000 passports would be issued daily.

Cabinet approval was previously granted to assign additional staff to ensure the Department of Immigration and Emigration operates around the clock in order to issue 4,000 passports per day.

The minister also announced that, starting today (February 19), a night bus service operated by the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) will run from Colombo Fort to Battaramulla.