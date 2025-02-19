Father and daughter killed in Middeniya shooting – son critically injured

Posted by Editor on February 19, 2025 - 8:39 am

A man traveling on a motorcycle with his two children was shot by an unidentified group at around 10:15 PM yesterday (February 18) at Kadewatta Junction in Middeniya.

The victims include 39-year-old Aruna Widanagamage, alias “Kajja,” a resident of Weeraketiya, Meegas Ara, and his six-year-old daughter, both of whom were killed. His son sustained critical injuries.

Police stated that Widanagamage was shot dead on the spot, while his son and daughter were rushed to Embilipitiya and Tangalle hospitals, respectively.

The daughter succumbed to her injuries shortly after being admitted to Tangalle Hospital.

The critically injured 9-year-old son was admitted to Embilipitiya District Hospital, where he remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Reports indicate that Widanagamage had ongoing court cases related to the possession of a live hand grenade and a revolver.

Police suspect that a T-56 assault rifle was used in the attack. Investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend the suspects.

UPDATE – 10:53 AM:

The death toll in the Middeniya shooting incident has risen to three, as the 9-year-old son has also succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at a hospital, police confirmed.