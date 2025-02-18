Cop who aided ‘Harak Kata’ escape nabbed in India
A police constable who aided and abetted the escape of underworld figure Nadun Chinthaka Wickramaratne, alias ‘Harak Kata,’ from the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been arrested in India along with four others.
Nadun Chinthaka, also known as ‘Harak Kata,’ attempted to escape from CID custody in 2023. Reports indicate that Ravindu Sandeepa, a police constable serving in the CID, assisted in this escape attempt.
Following the incident, the suspect police constable went missing, prompting an investigation to locate him. As a result of these investigations, he was arrested in India along with four others.
