Sri Lanka to form committee to reduce surgery waiting lists in hospitals

Posted by Editor on February 18, 2025 - 9:46 pm

A special discussion between the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, and the heads of the health sector was held today (February 18) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

During the meeting, it was decided that a committee would be formed to explore possible steps, through the President’s Fund, to reduce the number of patients on long waiting lists for surgeries in government hospitals.

The committee is expected to submit a report on the matter within one month. Based on the findings, appropriate actions will be taken, as stated by the Secretary to the President.

The discussion highlighted the significant number of patients, including those requiring cardiac, ophthalmic, and pediatric surgeries, who are currently on long waiting lists at government hospitals.

Attention was also given to the potential support that could be provided by the President’s Fund and other relevant sectors to address the challenges faced by these patients.

Additionally, discussions were held regarding the possibility of conducting surgeries after regular working hours at government hospitals. The challenges faced by doctors and staff were also thoroughly examined during the meeting.

The discussion was attended by several key officials, including Deputy Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr. Hansaka Wijemuni, Secretary to the Ministry of Health and Media Dr. Anil Jasinghe, Additional Secretary (Public Health Services) Dr. Lakshmi Somathunga, Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena, Senior Additional Secretary to the President Roshan Gamage, as well as directors and specialist doctors from major hospitals across the country.