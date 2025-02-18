Former MP Shantha Abeysekara and son arrested

Posted by Editor on February 18, 2025 - 5:10 pm

Former UNP Puttalam District MP Shantha Sisira Kumara Abeysekara and his son have been arrested for possessing an illegally assembled vehicle.

The arrest was made by the Illegal Assets Investigations Division of the Sri Lanka Police when they arrived to provide a statement regarding the matter. The suspects are expected to be produced before the Mahara Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (February 19).

On February 6, 2025, officers of the Illegal Assets Investigations Division discovered a disassembled luxury vehicle, allegedly used by the former MP, which had been concealed.

Investigations had begun after the division received information that Abeysekara was using an illegally assembled luxury vehicle. Following several days of inquiries, a police team was dispatched to Puttalam to seize the vehicle. However, they were unable to locate it at the time. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle had been disassembled and hidden in two separate locations.

Parts of the vehicle were found in a coconut plantation in Puttalam owned by the former MP and in a nearby house. The chassis and body parts were hidden inside the house, while other components, including the engine, were discovered on the plantation.

It was later determined that the vehicle had been fraudulently registered using the engine and chassis numbers of a vehicle already in use by the Department of Agriculture. The illegally assembled vehicle had these numbers engraved on it.

Authorities further revealed that the former MP and his son had allegedly dismantled and concealed the vehicle following recent police seizures of several illegally assembled vehicles.

Police had attempted to record a statement from Abeysekara regarding the matter on February 5, 2025, but were unable to reach him at the time.