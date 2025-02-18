Dry weather disrupts water supply in several regions
The ongoing dry weather in Sri Lanka has disrupted the continuous water supply in several regions.
The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) announced that some areas may experience interruptions during the morning and evening, while others may receive water at reduced pressure.
The NWSDB attributes these disruptions to increased water consumption due to the dry weather and urges the public to use water sparingly.
While no planned water cuts have been implemented yet, the board advises the public to store water as a precautionary measure.
