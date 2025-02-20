Cabinet Spokesman regrets Deputy Minister Sunil Watagala’s ‘Buruwa’ remark

Cabinet spokesman and Minister Nalinda Jayatissa today (February 20) expressed regret over remarks made by Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Deputy Minister Sunil Watagala, who referred to his driver as a ‘Buruwa’ (donkey).

Deputy Minister Watagala was at the Hulftsdorp Court complex yesterday (February 19) following a shooting incident that resulted in the death of notorious underworld figure and drug trafficker Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne, alias ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa.’

While speaking to journalists about the incident, Watagala, under stress, was overheard calling his driver on the phone and referring to him as ‘Buruwa’ in a lowered voice while asking him to come to the location.

The remark was picked up by journalists’ microphones.

During today’s weekly Cabinet media briefing, journalists questioned Minister Jayatissa about the comment, widely seen as an insult to both the driver and his family.

In response, the Cabinet spokesman acknowledged the stressful circumstances but expressed regret on behalf of the Deputy Minister for the inappropriate remark.