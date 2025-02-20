Clean Sri Lanka: 1,000 schools undergoing restoration nationwide

February 20, 2025

A nationwide school cleaning and restoration program has been launched as part of the government’s “Clean Sri Lanka” initiative, led by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake under the full supervision of the Ministry of Defence.

This effort aims to clean school premises and refurbish essential equipment, including worn-out desks and chairs, across 1,000 selected schools during February and March 2025.

Implemented under the theme “Let’s Be the First Link in Nation-Building,” the project actively involves school communities, including principals, teachers, students, and parents.

The Tri-Forces have stepped in to provide crucial manpower and technical expertise for the initiative.

The program commenced today (February 20), with the first phase covering 200 schools across the island. Accordingly, project activities began at Ilukowita Primary School, Homagama, with the involvement of the Sri Lanka Army; at Modara Ananda Central College, Colombo, with the participation of the Sri Lanka Navy; and at Mahawatta St. Anthony’s Sinhala College, Colombo, with the engagement of the Sri Lanka Air Force.

The event was attended by Tri-Forces commanders, Task Force officers of the “Clean Sri Lanka” program, and a group of senior military officers.

These initiatives were launched with the participation of military personnel, school principals, staff, students, and parents.