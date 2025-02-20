Six elephants killed in collision with Batticaloa-Colombo ‘Meenagaya’ train

Posted by Editor on February 20, 2025 - 2:05 pm

Six elephants were killed after colliding with the ‘Meenagaya’ train traveling from Batticaloa to Colombo Fort.

The incident occurred between 11:30 PM and midnight on February 19, 2025, near the 141st milepost in Gal Oya, located between Minneriya and Gal Oya.

The elephants, which were crossing the railway tracks from the Kaudulla Reserve, were struck by the train.

Among the deceased elephants were four adults (approximately 8, 15, 20, and 30 years old) and a 6-month-old calf.

Five of the dead elephants were female. Additionally, a three-year-old calf that sustained severe injuries is still receiving treatment from a team at the Giritale Wildlife Veterinary Unit.

The collision caused significant damage to the railway tracks, resulting in the derailment of the train.

As a result, train services on the Batticaloa line were restricted to Habarana, and the ‘Pulathisi’ train, scheduled to operate between Batticaloa and Colombo, was canceled, according to the Railway Department.

Efforts to remove the derailed train are ongoing.

A replacement train has been arranged for passengers of the ‘Meenagaya’.